-4.4 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, October 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Green Leader Elizabeth May promises electoral reform, lowering voting age to 16
Election

Green Leader Elizabeth May promises electoral reform, lowering voting age to 16

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Green Leader Elizabeth May says if her party is elected Monday, it will be the last federal government in Canada chosen by the first-past-the-post system.

In a release, May says a Green government would launch a citizens’ assembly with a mandate to make recommendations to Parliament on a new electoral system based on proportional representation.

The Greens also say they will lower the voting age to 16.

The Liberals included electoral reform as part of their platform for the 2015 election, but dropped the idea shortly after winning a majority mandate.

May also said a Green government would have Elections Canada develop a framework to fight dishonest campaign advertising, claiming that “current political parties seem to be able to lie with impunity.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleWith leading parties deadlocked, volunteers can make all the difference

RECENT STORIES

Election

With leading parties deadlocked, volunteers can make all the difference

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — They're the ones knocking on doors, putting up signs, making phone calls, and serving as the cheering...
Read more
Election

24 hours to go: final day of federal campaign will be anything but sedate

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — In 24 hours, it will be up to Canadians — but until then it's coming down to the wire. The...
Read more
Election

As campaign closes, social policy groups prepare for post-election advocacy

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Cindy Barnes has spoken with friends about the need to expand employment insurance sickness benefits to provide...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Jeered and cheered in Calgary, Trudeau spends final day of campaign...

Canadian Press -
VANCOUER, B.C. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is making his final pitch to voters with a whirlwind trip through British Columbia. The Liberal campaign will...

Where the federal leaders are Sunday, Oct. 20

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Trudeau defends record on Indigenous issues, as stump speech mentions are...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.