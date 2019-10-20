Green Leader Elizabeth May promises electoral reform, lowering voting age to 16

VANCOUVER — Green Leader Elizabeth May says if her party is elected Monday, it will be the last federal government in Canada chosen by the first-past-the-post system.

In a release, May says a Green government would launch a citizens’ assembly with a mandate to make recommendations to Parliament on a new electoral system based on proportional representation.

The Greens also say they will lower the voting age to 16.

The Liberals included electoral reform as part of their platform for the 2015 election, but dropped the idea shortly after winning a majority mandate.

May also said a Green government would have Elections Canada develop a framework to fight dishonest campaign advertising, claiming that “current political parties seem to be able to lie with impunity.”

