Greens remove candidate over social media posts about abortion

OTTAWA — The Green party has tossed a candidate over social media postings about abortion.

Marthe Lepine was removed as the party’s candidate for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell in eastern Ontario.

A party spokesman said Lepine doesn’t support the party’s values of fighting for access to timely, safe and legal abortions.

The issue has flared up several times for the Greens in this election including at least one other candidate who expressed opposition to a woman’s right to choose.

Leader Elizabeth May also told the CBC she would not whip votes or try to prevent anyone in her caucus from putting forward legislation on abortion, despite personally believing women should have access to safe and legal abortions.

The party later clarified that all candidates running under the Green banner are required to support abortion rights.

The Canadian Press