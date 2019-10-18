2.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 18, 2019
Greens say they would restructure trade relations to address climate change

Canadian Press Canadian Press

NANAIMO, B.C. — The Green party says it would restructure Canada’s global trade relations to address climate change and promote human rights if elected Monday.

The party says in a release that increased international trade is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.

The restructuring would include reducing the distances over which food is shipped by increasing domestic and local food production.

It would also ensure that products that are banned in Canada, like bovine growth hormone in milk products, are not imported in food from other countries.

The Greens also promise to improve internal trade between provinces

Green Leader Elizabeth May is campaigning today in British Columbia, and will make an announcement on the Greens’ affordability plans later in Saanich.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.

