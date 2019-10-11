-3 C
Greens unveil anti-nuke, anti-AI, anti-Saudi Arabia foreign policy

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Greens are making a series of foreign policy promises today, including aligning Canada with the global movements to ban nuclear and autonomous weapons.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is unveiling her party’s foreign policy at an event in Ottawa today.

The party’s platform acknowledges something that is now rote in Western military planning doctrine — that climate change is a major contributor to increased global instability.

May says climate change is also the cause of natural disasters, and a rise in global conflicts over resources.

She says a Green government, if elected, would sign the Treaty to Abolish Nuclear Weapons and ban autonomous weapons — so-called killer robots.

The Greens would also ban Canadian arms exports to Saudi Arabia and ban the importation of Saudi oil.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 11, 2019.

The Canadian Press

