Saturday, October 5, 2019
News

UPDATED – Highway 97 closed south of Taylor

Avatar Adam Reaburn

UPDATE as of 3 p.m. – Drivebc.ca now says the Highway is closed again in both directions.   Estimated time of re-opening Sat Oct 5 at 5:00 PM MST.

UPDATE as of 2:15 p.m. – We have been told the highway is single-lane alternating traffic.

ORIGINAL POST

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed south of Taylor.

The collision happened just after 12 p.m. on Saturday and the highway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

According to Drivebc.ca, there is no estimate on when the highway will open and there is no detour around the area.

STARS Air Ambulance has been called to the scene to help with those involved in the collision.

If you are in the area, let us know what you see, email news@moosefm.ca

