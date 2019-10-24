7.2 C
NewsRegional

UPDATE – Highway 97S closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

Avatar Adam Reaburn

UPDATE – Highway 97S is now open in both directions.

CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 97S is closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd near the Pine River.

According to Drivebc.ca the collision is 28km from Chetwynd and is blocking the road in both directions.

There is no detour at this time.

See the full update from Drivebc.ca below.

Highway 97, in both directions. Vehicle incident at McClarity Subdiv (28 km north of Chetwynd). Road closed. Detour not available. Assessment in progress. Next update time Thu Oct 24 at 7:30 AM MST. Last updated Thu Oct 24 at 6:43 AM MST. (DBC-12939)

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see.  Email news@moosefm.ca

Adam Reaburn
