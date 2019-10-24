UPDATE – Highway 97S closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

UPDATE – Highway 97S is now open in both directions.

CLEAR – #BCHwy97 OPEN after a closure due to a vehicle incident east of #ChetwyndBC. — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) October 24, 2019

CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 97S is closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd near the Pine River.

According to Drivebc.ca the collision is 28km from Chetwynd and is blocking the road in both directions.

There is no detour at this time.

REMINDER – #BCHwy97 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident east of #ChetwyndBC at McClarity Subdivision. No detour available.

For more information: https://t.co/NOZNEwV3OQ — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) October 24, 2019

Highway 97, in both directions. Vehicle incident at McClarity Subdiv (28 km north of Chetwynd). Road closed. Detour not available. Assessment in progress. Next update time Thu Oct 24 at 7:30 AM MST. Last updated Thu Oct 24 at 6:43 AM MST. (DBC-12939)

