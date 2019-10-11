2.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 11, 2019
News

Highway of the North Exhibit at the North Peace Museum

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Museum has been running its special exhibit ‘Highway of the North’ from spring until the fall.

Caty from the Fort St. John North Peace Museum stopped by to chat about the Highway of the North exhibit, on now at the museum.For more info, visit www.fsjmuseum.com.

This exhibit features the Peace River and the many boats that used the waterway as a mode of transportation before the Alaska Highway to transport people and freight between Alberta and British Columbia.

One of the most famous boat’s is featured in the exhibit is the D. A.Thomas, the largest steamboat that travelled the Peace River. The boat was launched in 1916 and carried 160 passengers. At the time it was the fanciest boat on the river as it had electricity and ran both hot and cold water according to Caty Virostek Manager and Curator for the Fort St. John North Peace Museum.

Peace River, AB, was the starting point for a lot of travellers and freight as this is where the leading boatyards were.

The exhibit chronicles the time with photography, a model of the D.A. Thomas and first-hand accounts and journal entries from passengers and log entries from boats.

The Museum is open Monday to Saturdays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

To view the FB Event page; CLICK HERE

 

 

