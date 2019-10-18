Hit and run at the advance voting pole on Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local resident helped the RCMP catch a person who allegedly hit a pedestrian near the Fort St. John Legion.

Monday, October 14th, 2019, a man was hit crossing the road at approx 7:50 pm by a vehicle outside of the Legion during advance voting.

According to an eye witness, Jacques Germain, he saw the vehicle strike the pedestrian on 105 avenue near the Legion.

Germain said he then decided to follow the vehicle in question, after seeing the vehicle not stop at the scene. Germain would continue to follow the vehicle and detain the driver until the RCMP arrived.

The RCMP has not returned our requests for information about the incident.

No further details were available regarding the condition of the pedestrian.