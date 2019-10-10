6.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Huskies Player of the Week: Aiden Tegart

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #28 Defence Aiden Tegart.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Aiden was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Aiden Tegart Facts:

  • Age: 20
  • Height: 6′ 2″
  • Weight: 216 lbs.
  • Shoots: —
  • Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Aiden: “This will be my fourth year being a full-time player.”

  • What position do you play?

Aiden: “Lately I’ve been playing D. I’ve been kind of bounced around, Forward, D, whatever the team needs. I found my niche on D, so I’m kind of sticking there.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Aiden: “I’m more of a physical presence, I’d like to say. I like to throw my body around and just be a kind of defensive player and block as many shots as I can with my big body.”

  • Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Aiden: “Probably winning our first championship. Last year was a different group of guys, it felt just as good almost but that first one, just breaking the ice there, was pretty amazing for me, it was my first championship.”

  • What do you hope for the future?

Aiden: “Just another championship, if we can go, but there is a lot of steps we’ve got to take to get there and I think this group can do it so that’s our goal, always start high and work up from there.”

