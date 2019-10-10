Huskies Player of the Week: Aiden Tegart

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #28 Defence Aiden Tegart.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Aiden was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Aiden Tegart Facts:

Age: 20

Height: 6′ 2″

Weight: 216 lbs.

Shoots: —

Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Aiden: “This will be my fourth year being a full-time player.”

What position do you play?

Aiden: “Lately I’ve been playing D. I’ve been kind of bounced around, Forward, D, whatever the team needs. I found my niche on D, so I’m kind of sticking there.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Aiden: “I’m more of a physical presence, I’d like to say. I like to throw my body around and just be a kind of defensive player and block as many shots as I can with my big body.”

Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Aiden: “Probably winning our first championship. Last year was a different group of guys, it felt just as good almost but that first one, just breaking the ice there, was pretty amazing for me, it was my first championship.”

What do you hope for the future?

Aiden: “Just another championship, if we can go, but there is a lot of steps we’ve got to take to get there and I think this group can do it so that’s our goal, always start high and work up from there.”