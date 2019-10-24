Huskies Player of the Week: Alex Nimmo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #22 Forward Alex Nimmo.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Alex was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Alex Nimmo Facts:
- Age: 19
- Height: 5′ 9″
- Weight: 165 lbs.
- Shoots: Right
- Hometown: Prince George, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Alex: “This is my second year with the Huskies.”
- What is your position?
Alex: “I’m a forward, I play right-wing.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Alex: “I like to play fast, pretty gritty, I like to get to the corners, fight for pucks, and get gritty with the defenceman in the offensive zone.”
- What is your favourite moment with the Huskies?
Alex: “Last year, winning the NWJHL Championship had to be my favourite moment, that’s for sure.”
- Who is your favourite hockey team?
Alex: “The Montreal Canadiens.”
- What music do you listen to?
Alex: “I listen to pretty much everything, country, rap, pretty much your generic music; a little bit of everything.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Alex: “I hope that maybe pull together a few wins this year and get some momentum going into playoffs and carry that through to repeat last year.”