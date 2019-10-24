9.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Alex Nimmo

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #22 Forward Alex Nimmo.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Alex was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Alex Nimmo Facts:

  • Age: 19
  • Height: 5′ 9″
  • Weight: 165 lbs.
  • Shoots: Right
  • Hometown: Prince George, B.C.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Alex: “This is my second year with the Huskies.”

  • What is your position?

Alex: “I’m a forward, I play right-wing.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Alex: “I like to play fast, pretty gritty, I like to get to the corners, fight for pucks, and get gritty with the defenceman in the offensive zone.”

  • What is your favourite moment with the Huskies?

Alex: “Last year, winning the NWJHL Championship had to be my favourite moment, that’s for sure.”

  • Who is your favourite hockey team?

Alex: “The Montreal Canadiens.”

  • What music do you listen to?

Alex: “I listen to pretty much everything, country, rap, pretty much your generic music; a little bit of everything.”

  • What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Alex: “I hope that maybe pull together a few wins this year and get some momentum going into playoffs and carry that through to repeat last year.”

