Huskies Player of the Week: Dean Whitcomb

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #8 Forward Dean Whitcomb.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Dean was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Dean Whitcomb Facts:
- Age: 20
- Height: 5′ 10″
- Weight: 185 lbs.
- Shoots: Right
- Hometown: Prince George, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Dean: “I started last year, about December, had the summer off, until now. (Scott: “Pretty much half a season?”) Yeah, half a season is right.”
- What position do you play?
Dean: “I play Foward, Centre.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Dean: “It’s a little complicated, going with Todd’s systems and stuff but it works for me.”
- What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?
Dean: “Probably winning the Championship last year, of course. They made me feel like family, it went really well and it was fun.”
- How’s your favourite hockey team?
Dean: “The Washington Capitals.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey player?
Dean: ‘That would be Alexander Ovechkin.”
- What kind of music do you listen to?
Dean: “Classic rock n roll.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Dean: “Chips and pop.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Dean: “Go for another Championship, of course, and yeah, just another Championship would be the immediate future, anyway.”