Huskies Player of the Week: Dean Whitcomb

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #8 Forward Dean Whitcomb.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Dean was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Dean Whitcomb Facts:

Age: 20

Height: 5′ 10″

Weight: 185 lbs.

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Prince George, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Dean: “I started last year, about December, had the summer off, until now. (Scott: “Pretty much half a season?”) Yeah, half a season is right.”

What position do you play?

Dean: “I play Foward, Centre.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Dean: “It’s a little complicated, going with Todd’s systems and stuff but it works for me.”

What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Dean: “Probably winning the Championship last year, of course. They made me feel like family, it went really well and it was fun.”

How’s your favourite hockey team?

Dean: “The Washington Capitals.”

Who’s your favourite hockey player?

Dean: ‘That would be Alexander Ovechkin.”

What kind of music do you listen to?

Dean: “Classic rock n roll.”

What’s your favourite food?

Dean: “Chips and pop.”

What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Dean: “Go for another Championship, of course, and yeah, just another Championship would be the immediate future, anyway.”