Huskies Player of the Week: Ivan Jasbec

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #4 Defence Ivan Jasbec.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Ivan was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Ivan Jasbec Facts:
- Age: 18
- Height: 6′ 2″
- Weight: 190 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Comox, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Ivan: “This will be coming onto my second season with the Huskies.”
- What position do you play?
Ivan: “I play right-side defence.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Ivan: “I’m a stay-home defenceman, I like to move the puck up to the boards quick.”
- Favourite moment with the Huskies?
Ivan: “Last year winning that championship in Grande Prairie. [Scott: “That must’ve been quite the experience!”] Yeah, it definitely was.”
- Favourite hockey team?
Ivan: “The Montreal Canadiens.”
- Favourite player?
Ivan: “Shea Weber.”
- What music do you like?
Ivan: “I listen to most music but mostly country and rock.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Ivan: “Chicken pasta or some steak.”
- What do you hope for the future?
Ivan: “Hopefully get a Provincial Championship this year and go to school and get my coaching degree.”