Huskies Player of the Week: Ivan Jasbec

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #4 Defence Ivan Jasbec.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Ivan was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Ivan Jasbec Facts:

Age: 18

Height: 6′ 2″

Weight: 190 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Comox, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Ivan: “This will be coming onto my second season with the Huskies.”

What position do you play?

Ivan: “I play right-side defence.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Ivan: “I’m a stay-home defenceman, I like to move the puck up to the boards quick.”

Favourite moment with the Huskies?

Ivan: “Last year winning that championship in Grande Prairie. [Scott: “That must’ve been quite the experience!”] Yeah, it definitely was.”

Favourite hockey team?

Ivan: “The Montreal Canadiens.”

Favourite player?

Ivan: “Shea Weber.”

What music do you like?

Ivan: “I listen to most music but mostly country and rock.”

What’s your favourite food?

Ivan: “Chicken pasta or some steak.”

What do you hope for the future?

Ivan: “Hopefully get a Provincial Championship this year and go to school and get my coaching degree.”