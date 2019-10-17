Huskies Player of the Week: Sam Smith

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #30 Goalie Sam Smith.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Sam was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Sam Smith Facts:
- Age: 18
- Height: 6′ 3″
- Weight: 185 lbs.
- Shoots: —
- Hometown: Calgary, A.B.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Sam: “This will be my fifth day here.”
- How does being a new goalie feel?
Sam: “It feels alright. I’ve been bouncing around for the past two months, so it’s nice to finally have a place to call home.”
- What’s your position?
Sam: “I’m a goalie.”
- So far, what have you kind of done as a goalie?
Sam: “For this year, I played on Saturday and we won, which was nice as I haven’t played a game in a very long time so it was nice to finally get a win.”
- Who is your favourite hockey team?
Sam: “The Detroit Red Wings.”
- Who is your favourite player?
Sam: “Petr Mrázek.”
- What kind of music do you listen to?
Sam: “I’m a big country guy but I listen to everything.”
- What is your favourite food?
Sam: “My favourite food would have to be mac and cheese.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Sam: “Just in terms of this season, I think we got a good group here. The guys are really nice and really welcoming so I think we’ll make a good push and, hopefully, repeat what they did last year as in winning the championship.”