Huskies Player of the Week: Sam Smith

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #30 Goalie Sam Smith.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Sam was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Sam Smith Facts:

Age: 18

Height: 6′ 3″

Weight: 185 lbs.

Shoots: —

Hometown: Calgary, A.B.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Sam: “This will be my fifth day here.”

How does being a new goalie feel?

Sam: “It feels alright. I’ve been bouncing around for the past two months, so it’s nice to finally have a place to call home.”

What’s your position?

Sam: “I’m a goalie.”

So far, what have you kind of done as a goalie?

Sam: “For this year, I played on Saturday and we won, which was nice as I haven’t played a game in a very long time so it was nice to finally get a win.”

Who is your favourite hockey team?

Sam: “The Detroit Red Wings.”

Who is your favourite player?

Sam: “Petr Mrázek.”

What kind of music do you listen to?

Sam: “I’m a big country guy but I listen to everything.”

What is your favourite food?

Sam: “My favourite food would have to be mac and cheese.”

What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Sam: “Just in terms of this season, I think we got a good group here. The guys are really nice and really welcoming so I think we’ll make a good push and, hopefully, repeat what they did last year as in winning the championship.”