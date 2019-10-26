Huskies win huge victory at home over JDA County Kings on Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Friday night as they were host to the JDA County Kings.

Things didn’t start out in favour for the Huskies as the Kings would score a goal, at 7:38 into the period, making the score 1-0 over the Pups.

Then with 25 seconds remaining in the frame, Cayden Frenette would score a goal, with an assist by Connor Kindrat, making the score tied at one apiece as they headed into the second period.

At 50 seconds into the second frame, things wouldn’t look promising for the Huskies as Geoff Dick would receive a two minute penalty for tripping.

But at 2:24 into the period, Jared Loewen would score an unassisted and short-handed goal, making the score 2-1 over the Kings.

Then at 4:40 into the frame, Joel Bourgeois would score a goal, with assists by Logan Kimmie and Dean Whitcomb, making it a lead of 3-1 over the Kings.

The next Huskies goal would come at 8:44 into the period on a powerplay by Jared Winkel, with assists by Jared Loewen and Gary Loewen, making the score 4-1.

Then at 9:54 remaining in the frame, Aiden Tegart would receive a two minute penalty for high-sticking.

The Kings would take advantage of the powerplay and score a goal, at 9:13, making the score closer at 4-2 under the Pups.

Then with 1:25 remaining in the period, Geoff Dick would score a goal on the Kings with a double assist by Jared Winkel and Logan Kimmie, making the score 5-2.

To finish off the second period, with 9 seconds remaining, Alex Nimmo would score a powerplay goal, with assists by Dean Whitcomb and Jared Loewen, making the lead 6-2.

The scoring would continue for the Huskies as at 54 seconds into the third period, Jeridyn Loewen would score a goal, with assists by Gary Loewen and Dean Whitcomb, making the score 7-2.

Then at 7:45 into the period, the Kings would score a goal on the Huskies, making the score 7-3 behind the Pups.

With 8:18 remaining in the period, Jared Loewen would make his second goal of the night, with an assist by Dean Whitcomb, extending the lead 8-3 over the Kings.

Then with 7:57 remaining in the frame, Aiden Tegart would score an unassisted goal on the Kings, setting the score at 9-3.

Exactly two minutes later, Joel Bourgeois would score a goal, with an assist by Geoff Dick, making the score 10-3.

Then to wrap up the game, at 3:53 remaining, Dean Whitcomb would score one on the Kings, with assists by Alex Nimmo and Aiden Tegart, winning the game with a huge score of 11-3 over the Kings.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team played the night with better habits, quick playing adjustments, and great puck movement; all things contributing to a great victory.

Up next, the Huskies are home for another game on Saturday, October 26, as they host the Fairview Flyers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.