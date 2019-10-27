-1.2 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, October 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Fort St. John Huskies were host to the Fairview Flyers. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Huskies win in close game at home on Saturday night over Fairview...
Sports

Huskies win in close game at home on Saturday night over Fairview Flyers

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Saturday night as they were host to the Fairview Flyers.

At 2:40 into the game, Joel Bourgeois would score a goal on Fairview, with assists by Cayden Frenette and Connor Kindrat, making it a 1-0 lead.

Then at 7:38 into the period, Jared Loewen would score one on the Flyers, with a double assist from Owen Floriant and Dawson Phillips, making the score 2-0.

The next Huskies goal would come at 9:06 remaining in the frame, on a power play, with an unassisted goal by Geoff Dick. This would make the Huskies lead 3-0 over the Flyers.

At 2:20 remaining in the first period, Fairview would score their only game of the frame making the score 3-1 behind the Pups.

In the second period, it would take a bit of time before the next goal would come along.

Then at 7:23 into the frame, Joel Bourgeois would make his second goal of the night, with an assist by Aiden Tegart, making the score 4-1 over Fairview.

To put a bit of heat on the Huskies’ lead, at 9:19 remaining in the second period, Fairview would score a goal making the score closer at 4-2 behind the Pups.

Fast forward to the third period, their would be a lot of back and forth action between ends with many shots on goal but no scores being made.

Then at 3:18 remaining in the game, Fairview would manage to score a goal on the Huskies making the score even closer at 4-3.

Despite Fairview getting close in score, the Huskies managed to keep them at bay and win the game 4-3. Final shots on goal were 48-20 for the Huskies.

It is to note that the Huskies were able to stay out of the penalty box for the entire 60 minutes of play.

Up next, the Huskies are on the road to Dawson Creek on November 1 as they take on the Junior Canucks, followed by a game on November 2 as the Huskies visit the Fairview Flyers.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleVenezuelans buy gas with cigarettes to battle inflation

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies win huge victory at home over JDA County Kings on Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Friday night as they were host...
Read more
Sports

‘Fright on Ice’ free sakte this Sunday at Pomeroy Sport Centre

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In celebration of Halloween, the City of Fort St. John Recreation, in partnership with...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Midget and Peewee Predators in Richmond this weekend for Rep Classic

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Both the Northeast B.C. Midget and Peewee Predators are in Richmond this weekend, October...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St John Legion in “dire need” of volunteers to help...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Campaign is continuing to seek volunteers to help out with distributing...

‘Fright on Ice’ free sakte this Sunday at Pomeroy Sport Centre

NEBC Midget and Peewee Predators in Richmond this weekend for Rep...

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road Friday night for game...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.