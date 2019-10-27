Huskies win in close game at home on Saturday night over Fairview Flyers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Saturday night as they were host to the Fairview Flyers.

At 2:40 into the game, Joel Bourgeois would score a goal on Fairview, with assists by Cayden Frenette and Connor Kindrat, making it a 1-0 lead.

Then at 7:38 into the period, Jared Loewen would score one on the Flyers, with a double assist from Owen Floriant and Dawson Phillips, making the score 2-0.

The next Huskies goal would come at 9:06 remaining in the frame, on a power play, with an unassisted goal by Geoff Dick. This would make the Huskies lead 3-0 over the Flyers.

At 2:20 remaining in the first period, Fairview would score their only game of the frame making the score 3-1 behind the Pups.

In the second period, it would take a bit of time before the next goal would come along.

Then at 7:23 into the frame, Joel Bourgeois would make his second goal of the night, with an assist by Aiden Tegart, making the score 4-1 over Fairview.

To put a bit of heat on the Huskies’ lead, at 9:19 remaining in the second period, Fairview would score a goal making the score closer at 4-2 behind the Pups.

Fast forward to the third period, their would be a lot of back and forth action between ends with many shots on goal but no scores being made.

Then at 3:18 remaining in the game, Fairview would manage to score a goal on the Huskies making the score even closer at 4-3.

Despite Fairview getting close in score, the Huskies managed to keep them at bay and win the game 4-3. Final shots on goal were 48-20 for the Huskies.

It is to note that the Huskies were able to stay out of the penalty box for the entire 60 minutes of play.

Up next, the Huskies are on the road to Dawson Creek on November 1 as they take on the Junior Canucks, followed by a game on November 2 as the Huskies visit the Fairview Flyers.