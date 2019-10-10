5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 10, 2019
ICBC reminds drivers to use caution on roads this Thanksgiving weekend

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – This weekend is Thanksgiving and ICBC is reminding British Columbians to use caution and keep safety in mind when travelling on the busy roads.

According to ICBC, the Thanksgiving long weekend has historically been one of the more dangerous long weekends on B.C. roads with an average of 2,200 crashes, nearly 700 people injured and four killed.

This holiday weekend, ICBC says if you plan to drink or consume recreational drugs, do not drive as it puts you at a higher risk of being involved in a collision, which could lead to serious injury or death. Also, remember to avoid distractions while driving, such as by not using your phone.

To ensure a safe trip, ICBC encourages drivers to plan ahead and check road conditions by checking DriveBC.ca.

For more information on safe driving, you can visit ICBC’s website.

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleOpen House for ‘Sounds of Nature’ at the Peace Gallery North
Next articleFort St John Huskies on the road this weekend for two games in Alberta

