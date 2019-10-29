-7.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News ICBC reminds drivers to use caution on the streets this Halloween
NewsRegional

ICBC reminds drivers to use caution on the streets this Halloween

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Halloween is this Thursday, October 31, and ICBC is reminding drivers to use caution and keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters as they roam the streets.

According to ICBC, across B.C., 370 people were hurt in 1,000 crashes on Halloween last year, up from 290 in 2017.

On Halloween night, when driving in residential zones, ICBC suggests that drivers travel below the speed limit. ICBC says children tend to have their minds more on treats than road safety on Halloween, so driving below the speed limit will give you more time to react if an excited child unexpectantly darts across the street.

In order to further prevent injury or death, ICBC also suggests that drivers should leave their phones alone and, for visibility, children should wear reflectors.

For more Halloween driving safety tips, you can visit ICBC’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTrick or Eat with the Rotary Interact Club

RECENT STORIES

News

Trick or Eat with the Rotary Interact Club

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Interact Club Students are hosting Trick or Eat this Halloween. On October 31st,...
Read more
News

2020 Council Dates Approved

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The schedule of dates for Regular Council Meetings has been approved by Council. Monday,...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP looking to locate missing man

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 33-year-old Steven Jones. According to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

The Poppy Campaign October 25th – November 11th, 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Royal Canadian Legion and the Royal Canadian Air Cadets were presented with a proclamation for the Poppy Campaign...

Council moves forward with the future plans of the leisure pool

PRRD expresses “extreme disappointment” in Premier’s lack of response regarding Caribou...

Dr. Kearney Middle School to hold Haunted House to raise funds...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.