ICBC reminds drivers to use caution on the streets this Halloween

VICTORIA, B.C. – Halloween is this Thursday, October 31, and ICBC is reminding drivers to use caution and keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters as they roam the streets.

According to ICBC, across B.C., 370 people were hurt in 1,000 crashes on Halloween last year, up from 290 in 2017.

On Halloween night, when driving in residential zones, ICBC suggests that drivers travel below the speed limit. ICBC says children tend to have their minds more on treats than road safety on Halloween, so driving below the speed limit will give you more time to react if an excited child unexpectantly darts across the street.

In order to further prevent injury or death, ICBC also suggests that drivers should leave their phones alone and, for visibility, children should wear reflectors.

For more Halloween driving safety tips, you can visit ICBC’s website.