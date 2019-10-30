0.4 C
Members of the RCMP participate during the annual Canada Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, July 1, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Interested in a career with the Mounties?

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is hiring, with career opportunities that help your community and country.

The RCMP has been keeping communities safe since 1873. The RCMP requires police officers from all backgrounds who are physically fit, up for a challenge and ready to make a difference wherever they’re posted.

There will be an upcoming career presentation in Fort St. John giving you the chance to learn more about the duties as a police officer and how to join the RCMP.

The career presentation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, starting at 3:00 PM, located at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

Pre-registration is required for the event by calling; 1-877-726-7472 or email lmd_proactive_recruiting@rcmp-grc.gc.ca with the following information:

  • Your name
  • Email address or phone number
  • Date and location of the presentation

Please arrive 15 minutes before the presentation with identification.

We are the federal police force of Canada and unique in the world, providing policing services at the international, federal, provincial and municipal levels, and we are looking for people from across Canada to join us! States Constable Erika Dirsus, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Pro-Active Recruiting Unit.

For more information on a career with the RCMP, visit rcmpcareers.ca.

 

