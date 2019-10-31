2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 31, 2019
An aerial view of Black Swan Energy's Nig Creek Gas Processing Facility. Source Black Swan Energy
NewsRegional

Investigation now under way to determine cause of propane leak at Black Swan Energy plant

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Wednesday afternoon, the B.C. Oil & Gas Commission reported that a roadblock was in place on the access road to the Black Swan Energy plant, approximately 30 km north of Wonowon.

According to the OGC, the reason for the road closure was due to a propane leak at the plant.

The OGC says the plant had been temporarily evacuated and there were no injuries reported and no landowners were impacted.

As of Thursday morning, the OGC reports that the gas leak has since been remedied.

The plant has returned to normal operations and an investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the leak.

