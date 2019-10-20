-0.4 C
Sunday, October 20, 2019
Election

Jeered and cheered in Calgary, Trudeau spends final day of campaign in B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VANCOUER, B.C. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is making his final pitch to voters with a whirlwind trip through British Columbia.

The Liberal campaign will make several stops in and around Vancouver today, including in ridings held by the New Democrats, before heading over to Victoria for the last rally before Canadians cast their ballots Monday.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, as well as both NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and the Green’s Elizabeth May, are also spending the day in the province.

The Liberals have faced criticism from progressive voters in B.C. over their decision to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project for $4.5 billion, but in Alberta, they have been accused of not doing enough for people who work in the oil and gas sector.

Last night in Calgary, the Liberal campaign was greeted by protesters carrying signs accusing Trudeau of treason, as well as about 1,500 supporters who showed up for a late-night rally.

Trudeau told the crowd there are thousands of progressive voters in Alberta, where the Liberals won four seats in 2015 after having not won a single riding in the province since 2004.

“I know that there are thousands upon thousands upon thousands of progressive Albertans who do not feel that (Alberta Premier) Jason Kenney speaks for them,” Trudeau said.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Oct. 20.

The Canadian Press

Election News

