5.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Keystone pipeline leaks oil in northeastern North Dakota
Energy NewsNews

Keystone pipeline leaks oil in northeastern North Dakota

Canadian Press Canadian Press

BISMARCK, N.D. — A pipeline that carries tar sands oil from Canada through seven states has leaked an unknown amount of crude oil over more than quarter-mile swath in northeastern North Dakota, state environmental regulators said Wednesday.

State Environmental Quality Chief Dave Glatt told The Associated Press that regulators were notified late Tuesday night of the leak near Edinburg, in Walsh County. Glatt said pipeline owner TC Energy shut down the pipeline after the leak was detected. The cause of the spill is under investigation.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company formerly known as TransCanada did not immediately respond to phone messages seeking comment Wednesday.

State regulators were on the scene Wednesday afternoon, and they estimated that the area of the spill was 1,500 feet long by 15 feet wide. Glatt said some wetlands were affected, but not any sources of drinking water.

The company was still working to contain the spill Wednesday afternoon.

Crude oil began flowing through the $5.2 billion pipeline in 2010. It is part of a system that also is to include the proposed $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline designed to transport the oil from western Canada to terminals on the Gulf Coast.

Earlier Tuesday, the U.S. State Department held the sole public meeting on a new environmental review of the long-stalled proposal. A federal judge blocked it last year, saying more environmental study was needed.

The original Keystone is designed to carry crude oil across Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and through North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri on the way to refineries in Patoka, Illinois, and Cushing, Oklahoma. It has experienced problems with spills in the past, including one in 2011 of more than 14,000 gallons of oil in southeastern North Dakota, near the South Dakota border.

In 2017, the pipeline leaked an estimated 210,000 gallons of oil onto agricultural land in northeastern South Dakota, in a rural area near the North Dakota border.

James MacPherson, The Associated Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP seek to identify suspect of armed robbery

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP seek to identify suspect of armed robbery

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in...
Read more
Energy News

BC Oil & Gas Commission to collaborate with local First Nations on restoration projects in Northeast BC

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has announced that it will be working with...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP offer tips for a safe Halloween

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP are reminding residents and motorists to pay extra attention this Halloween. RCMP are asking motorists...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fort St John Elks Speed Skating Club to host Short Track...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will be hosting a Short Track Meet this Saturday, November 2,...

MLA Bernier expresses disappointment towards NDP regarding Caribou Recovery Agreements

Ontario argues carbon tax stickers on gas pumps help free expression

Crew Energy pays $10,000 penalty following December 2016 incident

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.