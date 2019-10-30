4.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Keystone pipeline shut down for investigation of potential N.D. oil leak
Energy NewsNews

Keystone pipeline shut down for investigation of potential N.D. oil leak

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. says it has shut down the Keystone pipeline while it investigates a potential oil spill in North Dakota.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, the Calgary-based company says it is investigating a possible incident after detecting a drop in pressure near its facilities at Edinberg, N.D., at about 9:20 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

It says Keystone customers have been notified the pipeline will remain shut down while it investigates the incident.

According to The Associated Press, some wetlands appear to have been affected by the oil leak, but not any sources of drinking water.

There are no estimates of volume or how much land may have been affected.

A segment of the pipeline in Missouri was shut down in early February for nearly two weeks after a leak of about a dozen barrels of oil was discovered.

A 2017 spill from Keystone released almost 10,000 barrels of oil near Amherst, S.D.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019.

Companies in this article: (TSX:TRP) 

The Canadian Press


get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articlePublic Hearing for Zoning Bylaw change

RECENT STORIES

News

Public Hearing for Zoning Bylaw change

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST, JOHN, B.C. - At a recent Public Hearing residents were given the opportunity to voice their opinions...
Read more
News

Council passes 29 Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaws

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council passed permissive tax exemptions to 29 properties within the city to be...
Read more
News

Dry floor tender awarded for North Peace Arena

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tender was awarded to Ice Builders Supply Inc from Liverpool, NY, to build a...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Dry floor tender awarded for North Peace Arena

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tender was awarded to Ice Builders Supply Inc from Liverpool, NY, to build a dry floor for the North...

Fort St John RCMP looking to return found dirt bike to...

Fort St John RCMP investigating copper wire theft

Trick or Treating at the North Peace Seniors Housing

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.