Thursday, October 17, 2019
Leaders make for hotly contested seats in Quebec, Ontario, N.S. as clock ticks

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — After spending Wednesday wooing voters in Quebec, the leaders of the three biggest parties are separating, only Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau staying behind.

He started in Montreal yesterday before road-tripping to a rally in Sherbrooke and today he’s going the other way, beginning in hotly contested Trois-Rivieres and making several stops as he heads back west to Montreal again.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is hitting the Toronto suburb of Brampton and then making a stop in the city before flying east to a rally in Pictou County, N.S.

And New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh is starting in Welland, Ont., near Niagara Falls, where former MP Malcolm Allen is trying to take back his old seat.

They’ll have help from Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, who’ll campaign with Singh, her own party’s former deputy leader.

Singh then moves on to appearances in Toronto and Brampton, including a rally billed as an Upri-Singh.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is on Vancouver Island, making numerous stops along the highway from Campbell River to Ladysmith, where the Greens see their best chances to add to their two seats.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.

