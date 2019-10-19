1.3 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, October 19, 2019
Election

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has a marathon day of campaigning ahead, starting early this morning near Niagara Falls, Ont., and ending with a late-night rally in Calgary after a stop in Winnipeg along the way.

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo, with leaders giving it their all to try to excite their volunteers and get every last potential voter to the polls on Monday.

Trudeau’s schedule includes three rallies, including the one in Calgary that starts at 11 p.m.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is to be in and around Toronto all day, with stops alongside multiple candidates before a rally in suburban Richmond Hill.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh starts in Vancouver, talking about the hot issue of housing at a downtown news conference, and ends his day with a rally in Penticton, B.C., where MP Richard Cannings is running for re-election.

The Greens’ Elizabeth May is spending her day in and around Vancouver, boosting local candidates with sign-waves and door-to-door canvasses, but she finishes with a big regional rally at Canada Place featuring environmentalist David Suzuki.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

