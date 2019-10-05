8.6 C
Saturday, October 5, 2019
Liberals deliver appeal to youth who helped carry them to government in 2015

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Liberals are ramping up their get-out-the-vote push with a message targeting younger Canadians.

Young voter participation jumped by over 18 per cent in 2015, with around 57 per cent of eligible voters aged 18 to 24 casting a ballot.

That level of participation among youth was credited as a significant contributing factor in the Liberals’ majority victory.

And today, the Liberals are making the case young voters should stick with the governing party because of its pledges to increase Canada Student Grants, extending the interest-free grace period on student loans, and plans to improve affordability across the country.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau didn’t make any public appearances today, but the party noted that early voting is available on some university campuses from today until Wednesday — part of an expanded program from Elections Canada.

Research from Abacus Data suggests Canadians between the ages of 18 and 38 are the largest voting bloc in this election at around 37 per cent of the total electorate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.

The Canadian Press

