List of sports venues released for upcoming 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the 2020 B.C. Winter Games on the horizon, the Games Committee has released the list of sports venues that will be taking place at the upcoming Games.

According to Winter Games Director of Sport, Angela Telford, the Fort St. John Winter Games will feature about 16 different sports.

Despite this being a “Winter Games”, Telford says it will not feature hockey but instead a wide variety of other sports such as archery, curling, and karate.

Some sports will also offer an alternate for Paralympic and Special Olympic participants.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games will be taking place on February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John.

For more information on the Games, you can visit bcwintergames.ca.

Here is a list of the sports taking place at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games: