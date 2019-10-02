8.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports List of sports venues released for upcoming 2020 BC Winter Games
Sports

List of sports venues released for upcoming 2020 BC Winter Games

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the 2020 B.C. Winter Games on the horizon, the Games Committee has released the list of sports venues that will be taking place at the upcoming Games.

According to Winter Games Director of Sport, Angela Telford, the Fort St. John Winter Games will feature about 16 different sports.

Despite this being a “Winter Games”, Telford says it will not feature hockey but instead a wide variety of other sports such as archery, curling, and karate.

Some sports will also offer an alternate for Paralympic and Special Olympic participants.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games will be taking place on February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John.

For more information on the Games, you can visit bcwintergames.ca.

Here is a list of the sports taking place at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games:

  • Archery
  • Badminton
  • Basketball-Wheelchair
  • Biathlon
  • Curling
  • Diving
  • Figure Skating (including Special Olympics)
  • Gymnastics
  • Judo
  • Karate
  • Rhythmic Gymnastics
  • Ringette
  • Skiing-Alpine
  • Skiing-Cross Country (including Para)
  • Speed Skating (including Special Olympics)

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNorth Peace Secondary School hosts Homecoming Dance
Next articleAlberta issues become wedge issues in 2019 federal election campaign

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Northern BC High School Rodeo Association holds rodeo in Chetwynd

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association held a rodeo on September 28 and...
Read more
Sports

International Ice Hockey Federation Girl’s Ice Hockey Weekend this Saturday in Fort St John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This coming weekend is the International Ice Hockey Federation Girl’s Ice Hockey Weekend. To celebrate,...
Read more
Sports

First Annual Peace Fall Rugby 7s Classic tonight in Dawson Creek

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the sport of rugby growing across the Peace Region, a new Rugby Classic...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Some facts about the federal riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Canadian Press -
WEST KELOWNA, B.C. — Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Conservative Dan Albas won a tight race in what was a new riding in 2015 and Liberal Leader Justin...

Alberta issues become wedge issues in 2019 federal election campaign

List of sports venues released for upcoming 2020 BC Winter Games

North Peace Secondary School hosts Homecoming Dance

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.