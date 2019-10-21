LIVE RESULTS – Live election night results

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Watch this page for Live Election night results. The first results are expected from after 4 p.m. Pacific time.
Polls in Fort St. John are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find out where you can vote, visit elections.ca.
In our riding, Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, the following candidates are running.
- Liberal Mavis Erickson
- Green Catharine Kendall
- New Democratic Marcia Luccock
- People’s Party of Canada Ron Vaillant
- Conservative Bob Zimmer (incumbent)