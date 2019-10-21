0.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 21, 2019
From left: Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. After a 40-day campaign, it is time for Canadians to vote. (Chris Wattie, Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)
LIVE RESULTS – Live election night results

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Watch this page for Live Election night results.  The first results are expected from after 4 p.m. Pacific time.

Polls in Fort St. John are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.  To find out where you can vote, visit elections.ca.

In our riding, Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, the following candidates are running.

  • Liberal Mavis Erickson
  • Green Catharine Kendall
  • New Democratic Marcia Luccock
  • People’s Party of Canada Ron Vaillant
  • Conservative Bob Zimmer (incumbent)

Election News

