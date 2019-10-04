LNG Canada’s progress one year later

KITIMAT, B.C. – Construction by LNG Canada in Kitimat is underway and one year later LNG shares progress to the site is quite impressive.

According to LNG Canada, dredging is taking place in the Kitimat Harbour to get the existing port ready for larger vessels and piling at Terminal A, where a new wharf is being built for Rio Tinto.

Progress with the environmental offsetting programs has started with the creation of salt marshes at Minette Bay and Hospital Beach, a fish ladder at Anderson Creek, and the diversion of Kitimat River to offset the environmental impact of construction-related work shared, LNG Canada.

According to LNG Canada, construction management of Cedar Valley Lodge was handed over to the prime contractor JGC Fluor. One of JGC Fluor’s first and most important projects is advancing the Lodge, the long-term workforce accommodation centre and associated facilities. The aim is to be in Q2 2020, with JGC Fluor clearing and preparing the site, doing topsoil work and demolishing structures at the former Eurocan site.

TC Energy is building the 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline that will move natural gas from the Montney region in northeast B.C. to the facility in Kitimat – traversing two mountain ranges in the process.

LNG Canada recently made its first contract award for operations. HaiSea Marine, a consortium between the Haisla Nation and Seaspan, a contract to supply and operate tugboats that will be needed to accompany the large LNG vessels as they enter and exit the harbour, valued at $500M

BC Hydro will be providing hydro-electric power to the project, helping to achieve the lowest carbon intensity of any large scale LNG plant operating in the world today. BC Hydro is advancing work to construct a transmission line at the site.

LNG Canada shares, its commitment to be a good neighbour and build on strong relationships with First Nations, the community and other stakeholders is a priority.

