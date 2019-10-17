Local cowboys qualify for 46th Canadian Rodeo Finals in Red Deer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Four additional cowboys from the B.C. Peace have qualified to compete at the 46th Canadian Rodeo Finals in Red Deer.

Saddle bronc rider Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope, will be heading into the CFR as the highest-placed qualifier from our area. Watson wound up fourth in the saddle bronc rankings.

Fort St. John’s Stephen Culling and Pouce Coupe’s Clayton Moore will be competing in the steer wrestling. In the qualifiers, Culling finished in ninth while Moore finished in tenth.

Bull rider, from Dawson Creek, Jacob Gardner, qualified for the CFR and finished in tenth place.

Earlier this month, a number of local cowboys and cowgirls had qualified for the Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo.

The 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo is taking place from October 29 to November 3 at the Westerner Park Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta.

For more information, you can visit cfrreddeer.ca.