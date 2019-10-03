12.6 C
The Canadian Finals Rodeo.
Local cowboys to compete at 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Qualifiers for the 2019 MNP Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo have been announced and a couple of participants from the Peace River Regional District will be taking part in the Rodeo.

The couple of cowboys to be competing at this year’s 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer, Alberta, are Jesse Jones and Zane Jones of Dawson Creek and Carson Johnson and Kolton Johnson of North Pine.

Jesse Jones will be competing in Saddle Bronc, while Zane Jones will be taking part in Saddle Bronc and Steer Wrestling.

The Johnson’s will be competing in Team Roping.

The junior competitors were selected based on their Canadian High School Rodeo standings, which includes each Provincial Champion who will represent their home province in the national arena.

The 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo is taking place from October 29 to November 3 at the Westerner Park Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta.

For more information, you can visit cfrreddeer.ca.

