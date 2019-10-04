Local cowgirls to compete at 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Qualifiers for the 2019 MNP Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo have been announced and a couple of cowgirls from the Peace River Regional District will be taking part in the Rodeo.

The couple of cowgirls to be competing at this year’s 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer, Alberta, are Aspen Wollen of Baldonnel and Gracie Chapple of Fort St. John.

Aspen Wollen will be competing in Ladies Barrel Racing, while Gracie Chapple will be one of the official 2019 Rising Stars Rodeo Queen Competition contestants.

The junior competitors were selected based on their Canadian High School Rodeo standings, which includes each Provincial Champion who will represent their home province in the national arena.

The 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo is taking place from October 29 to November 3 at the Westerner Park Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta.

For more information, you can visit cfrreddeer.ca.