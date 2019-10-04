8.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Canadian Finals Rodeo.
Home Sports Local cowgirls to compete at 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer
Sports

Local cowgirls to compete at 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Qualifiers for the 2019 MNP Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo have been announced and a couple of cowgirls from the Peace River Regional District will be taking part in the Rodeo.

The couple of cowgirls to be competing at this year’s 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer, Alberta, are Aspen Wollen of Baldonnel and Gracie Chapple of Fort St. John.

Aspen Wollen will be competing in Ladies Barrel Racing, while Gracie Chapple will be one of the official 2019 Rising Stars Rodeo Queen Competition contestants.

The junior competitors were selected based on their Canadian High School Rodeo standings, which includes each Provincial Champion who will represent their home province in the national arena.

The 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo is taking place from October 29 to November 3 at the Westerner Park Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta.

For more information, you can visit cfrreddeer.ca.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleAlberta Premier Jason Kenney hits the hustings for Conservative Andrew Scheer
Next articleSneak Peak video of Fort St. John Fire Department’s new Hazmat-Command Vehicle

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Ivan Jasbec

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #4 Defence Ivan Jasbec. Each week, a...
Read more
Sports

Local cowboys to compete at 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Qualifiers for the 2019 MNP Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo have been announced...
Read more
Sports

Team Tardi to play this weekend in Curling Classic in Vernon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, will be in Vernon this weekend to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney hits the hustings for Conservative Andrew Scheer

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is hitting the campaign trail in Ontario today in support of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer. His first public event is...

Fire Prevention Week begins Saturday, October 5th, 2019 with a kickoff...

NDP’s Singh stands by decision to block Regina MP for running...

Singh brushes off Green complaint about abortion-related social media posts

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.