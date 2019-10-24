9.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Local Fire Departments battle Thursday morning fire in Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. – Fire crews were called to the scene on Thursday morning to battle a fire in Taylor.

According to the District of Taylor Fire Chief, Steve Byford, they received a report of a structure fire at 8:40 a.m. at the Tervita tank farm on 249 Road in Taylor.

Byford says heavy black smoke could be seen for miles due to the hydrocarbon waste that was found to be burning in waste storage pits.

Taylor Fire Rescue knocked down the fire with the assistance of the Fort St. John and Charlie Lake Fire Departments who provided tanker support.

Byford says the fire was extinguished in a short period of time and the scene was turned over to the owner.

Byford thanks the Fort St. John and Charlie Lake Fire Departments for their continued support in keeping communities safe.

