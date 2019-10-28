Lumberjack landmark will be remembered

COFFEE CREEK, B.C. – The Lumberjack at Mile 62.5 on the Alaska Hwy has been destroyed by a flair, causing grief, loss and having memories recalled by those that remember him.

At 9:15 pm on Sunday, October 27th, 2019, a truck driver travelling the Alaska Hwy witnessed someone shoot a flair at the Halloween display set up at the base of the loved landmark.

This would be the demise of the historic landmark as this caused the Lumberjack to be unsalvagable, shares Debbie Lee Clarke.

The Lumberjack has stood in his location since the early 1980s shared Clarke saying it was salvaged from an auto wrecker and was styled as a tire guy. There were only 10 of his kind made from the same mould that can be found around the world.

Clarke shares the Lumberjack was made out of fibreglass and was hollow, so her father, Lawson Clarke changed his style to advertise the family sawmill.

Over time the Lumberjack became a welcomed landmark for many travelling the Alaska Hwy as well as the School Bus stop.

Clarke shares that the Lumberjack had been vandalized many times yet remembers when lightning struck the landmark, causing a tree to land on him, bringing together the support of the community who helped resurrect him quickly.

One year the Lumberjack held a toothbrush for dental month shared Clarke.

Shares of the original FB post by Clarke shows sincere sympathy and memories from people that have their own stories and memories of what the Lumberjack Landmark that some refer to it as ‘Paul’ meant to them.