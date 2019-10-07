9.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Major Drilling signs deal to buy Norex Drilling for $19.7 million
Energy NewsNews

Major Drilling signs deal to buy Norex Drilling for $19.7 million

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MONCTON, N.B. — Major Drilling Group International Inc. has signed a deal to acquire Norex Drilling Ltd., a family-owned drilling company based in Timmins, Ont., for $19.7 million in cash and stock.

Under the deal, Major Drilling has agreed to pay $15.2 million in cash on closing of the deal and $2.0 million in Major Drilling shares, valued on the closing of the transaction.

The agreement also includes $2.5 million payable in cash following the third anniversary of closing.

Major Drilling is expected to keep Norex’s 120 employees including its management team as well as its drillers and other personnel.

The company will also acquire 22 drill rigs, including 17 compatible specialized surface drill rigs and five underground drills.

The deal is expected on Nov. 1, subject to customary closing conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MDI)

 

 

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous article‘Their silence speaks volumes’: Indigenous issues largely absent from campaign

RECENT STORIES

News

Wind knocks out power in the B.C. Peace

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 500 customers in the B.C. Peace are without power. Hydro reports there are several...
Read more
News

UPDATED – Highway 97 closed south of Taylor

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE as of 5:10 p.m. - The highway is now open in both directions. UPDATE as of 3:50 p.m. -...
Read more
News

Liberals deliver appeal to youth who helped carry them to government in 2015

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The Liberals are ramping up their get-out-the-vote push with a message targeting younger Canadians. Young voter participation jumped...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fort St John Huskies lose one, win one over weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were busy this weekend with two games, one on the road and one at...

Trudeau won’t remove Liberal candidate for racist, sexist social-media posts

Wind knocks out power in the B.C. Peace

Where the party leaders are Monday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.