Man rescued after falling off curved Kiskatinaw River Bridge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Search and Rescue was called in to help someone who fell from the Kiskatinaw River Bridge on the Old Alaska Highway.

On Friday, North Peace Search and Rescue, along with other emergency personnel were called to the curved bridge over the Kiskatinaw River. A male had fallen from the bridge and Search and Rescue extracted the individual from the valley bottom.

Correction: extracted from the bottom of the river valley*. He fell onto land, not water. — North Peace SAR (@NorthPeaceSAR) October 12, 2019

The male sustained multiple injuries and was transported to the hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. The Old Alaska Highway was closed while emergency officials worked the scene. The current condition of the male is unknown at this time.