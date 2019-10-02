Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The RCMP is trying to find a wanted man from Kelowna that is believed to be in Dawson Creek.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 45-year-old Jeremiah James Miller from Kelowna. Miller is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for suspension of statutory release.

Police believe Miller is in the Dawson Creek area.

Jeremiah Miller is described as a First Nations male, he stands 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) tall, weighs approximately 196 lbs (89 kg), and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Jeremiah Miller is asked to contact their local police immediately or if necessary dial 911. The public can also share their tip information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.