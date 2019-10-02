0.1 C
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
45-year-old Jeremiah James Miller, originally of Kelowna B.C., is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for suspension of statutory release. Police have reason to believe that Mr. Miller is in the Dawson Creek area.
NewsRegional

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Dawson Creek

Avatar Adam Reaburn

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The RCMP is trying to find a wanted man from Kelowna that is believed to be in Dawson Creek.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 45-year-old Jeremiah James Miller from Kelowna. Miller is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for suspension of statutory release.

Police believe Miller is in the Dawson Creek area.

Jeremiah Miller is described as a First Nations male, he stands 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) tall, weighs approximately 196 lbs (89 kg), and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Jeremiah Miller is asked to contact their local police immediately or if necessary dial 911. The public can also share their tip information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Adam Reaburn
