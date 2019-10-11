10 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Many events planned this Fall at the Fort St John Curling Club
Sports

Many events planned this Fall at the Fort St John Curling Club

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club has a busy season coming up with a number of events planned.

On October 18, the Curling Club will be holding a Friday Night Social, followed by the Club’s Annual General Meeting.

According to Club Manager, Trudy Mitchell, the Social will start at 6:00 p.m. and feature six-end games and appetizers. The cost to play in the Social is $25.00 per person.

Mitchell says the AGM will follow at 7:30 p.m. and will be open to anyone who is interested in learning about what is happening at the Curling Club and to learn about what the Club has been doing in the off-season.

Then on October 19, the Club will be hosting a Doubles Funspiel and the Rotary Club of Fort St. John’s Pints for Polio – Pub Crawl. Registration for the Pub Crawl starts at 1:00 p.m. at the Curling Club.

Fast forward to the weekend of November 22, the Club will be hosting a Mens and Ladies Bonspiel. Registration is now open for that event.

For more information on any of the events happening at the Fort St. John Curling Club, you can call General Manager, Trudy Mitchell, at 250-785-2037.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFederal Conservatives release plan that would support BC’s Forestry Sector
Next articleFirst Cannabis retail store to open in Fort St. John

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Aiden Tegart

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #28 Defence Aiden Tegart. Each week, a...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host Fort McMurray this Saturday at North Peace Arena

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are home to play one game this weekend. On...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Huskies on the road this weekend for two games in Alberta

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this weekend to play two...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Where the party leaders are Saturday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Saturday, Oct. 12. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released   Liberal Leader...

Highway of the North Exhibit at the North Peace Museum

Advance voting for the Federal Election begins today

Liberals scoop Conservatives on platform elements, accuse Scheer of hiding cuts

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.