Many events planned this Fall at the Fort St John Curling Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club has a busy season coming up with a number of events planned.

On October 18, the Curling Club will be holding a Friday Night Social, followed by the Club’s Annual General Meeting.

According to Club Manager, Trudy Mitchell, the Social will start at 6:00 p.m. and feature six-end games and appetizers. The cost to play in the Social is $25.00 per person.

Mitchell says the AGM will follow at 7:30 p.m. and will be open to anyone who is interested in learning about what is happening at the Curling Club and to learn about what the Club has been doing in the off-season.

Then on October 19, the Club will be hosting a Doubles Funspiel and the Rotary Club of Fort St. John’s Pints for Polio – Pub Crawl. Registration for the Pub Crawl starts at 1:00 p.m. at the Curling Club.

Fast forward to the weekend of November 22, the Club will be hosting a Mens and Ladies Bonspiel. Registration is now open for that event.

For more information on any of the events happening at the Fort St. John Curling Club, you can call General Manager, Trudy Mitchell, at 250-785-2037.