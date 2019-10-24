Many local cowboys and cowgirls will be off to Red Deer for the 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Even with the Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association wrapping up the season until Spring, there is still some rodeo action to be had.

A great number of local cowboys and cowgirls will be heading off to Red Deer for the 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo.

Cowboys to be competing in the MNP Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo are Jesse Jones and Zane Jones of Dawson Creek and Carson Johnson and Kolton Johnson of North Pine.

Jesse Jones will be competing in Saddle Bronc, while Zane Jones will be taking part in Saddle Bronc and Steer Wrestling. The Johnson’s will be competing in Team Roping.

Cowgirls to be competing at this year’s Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo are Aspen Wollen of Baldonnel and Gracie Chapple of Fort St. John.

Aspen Wollen will be competing in Ladies Barrel Racing, while Gracie Chapple will be one of the official 2019 Rising Stars Rodeo Queen Competition contestants.

Outside of the Juniors, Jake Watson of Hudson’s Hope, Stephen Culling of Fort St. John, Clayton Moore of Pouce Coupe, and Jacob Gardner of Dawson Creek will be representing the Peace Region.

The 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo is taking place from October 29 to November 3 at the Westerner Park Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta.

For more information, you can visit cfrreddeer.ca.