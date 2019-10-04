8.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election May: Green Party would plant 10 billion trees to fight climate change
Election

May: Green Party would plant 10 billion trees to fight climate change

Canadian Press Canadian Press

SAANICH, B.C. — Green Leader Elizabeth May says Canada needs to plant billions of trees to fight climate change.

May says the Greens promise, if elected, to plant 10 billion trees over the next 30 years to reduce carbon and recover vast areas of land devastated by wildfires across Canada.

She says the Green plan also involves employing jobless forest workers to plant trees and cutting fire-break areas to protect communities from future wildfires.

May did not have immediate budget estimates for the forests initiative but says money proposed for the Trans Mountain pipeline project and other current federal funds will help pay for the campaign pledge.

She says the Greens’ “Mission: Possible” climate plan includes halting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and cutting Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions by 60 per cent below 2005 levels over the next decade.

May says the plan also calls for more protections for remaining old-growth forests, especially on southern Vancouver Island, and planting more trees in urban areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

 

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleSome facts and figures about the federal riding of Saskatoon West
Next articleFort St John Flyers reach two-year sponsorship agreement

RECENT STORIES

Election

Moose Talks – Bob Zimmer and Mavis Erickson

Adam Reaburn -
This week on Moose Talks, host Dub Craig spoke with two of the candidates running in Prince George-Peace River-Northern...
Read more
Election

Federal Tory candidate in Saskatchewan reveals past impaired driving conviction

Canadian Press -
REGINA — A federal Conservative candidate in Saskatchewan says he has a prior conviction for impaired driving. Warren Steinley, who is...
Read more
Election

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A running list of specific promises announced by the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Green party since the official start...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Recipients of 100 Women Who Care funds upgrade bus

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The recipients of the 100 Women Who Cares financial infusion, will be directing their funds towards a new wheelchair...

Fort St John Flyers reach two-year sponsorship agreement

May: Green Party would plant 10 billion trees to fight climate...

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Saskatoon West

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.