-0.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News May sees room for consensus on climate action, pharmacare in new Parliament
Energy NewsNews

May sees room for consensus on climate action, pharmacare in new Parliament

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Green Leader Elizabeth May hopes to use whatever influence her three-member caucus has to ensure bolder climate action, a pharmacare plan and a promise of lower cellphone rates make their way into the next throne speech.

May has spoken with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since Monday’s election and expects to have an ongoing dialogue with federal leaders before Parliament resumes.

In an interview today, May says she sees considerable room for consensus with the Liberals and NDP on key issues.

She believes the Liberals will have incentive to prove they’re accomplishing things in a minority Parliament if they want to remain in power.

At a news conference today, Trudeau signalled a willingness to work with fellow parliamentarians on priorities, including climate change.

May hopes leaders will also agree to bring a more civil tone to parliamentary debate after seeing respect and decorum disintegrate in the last sitting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleUnited Conservatives to continue with NDP’s Alberta petrochemical credit program

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

United Conservatives to continue with NDP’s Alberta petrochemical credit program

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The United Conservative government in Alberta says it will continue with a program introduced by the former...
Read more
News

Woman’s Resource Society is in need of winter wear donations

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Temperatures are dropping and the Woman's Resource Society is in need of winter clothing...
Read more
News

CDI Speaker Series; ‘The Port of Vancouver: Linking B.C. Resources to World Markets’

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Community Development Institute (CDI) will be hosting a Speaker Series with Guest Speaker...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

2020 Winter Games seek Medical Services Volunteers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2020 Winter Games Committee is seeking Medical Services Volunteers to help ensure the safety of the athletes for...

NEBC Midget Predators played the weekend in Williams Lake

Single lane alternating on Hwy 97 at Mile 76

The Fort St. John Co-op presents Fred Penner

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.