Mayor Lori Ackerman of Fort St. John was honoured last night as Canada’s Energy Person of the year. With her in our photo are two fellow mayors from BC’s northeast: Keith Bertrand of Tumbler Ridge (left) and Rob Fraser of the District of Taylor.
Mayor Lori Ackerman awarded the 2019 Canadian Energy Person of the Year

Avatar Tracy Teves

CALGARY, AB – Mayor Ackerman was awarded the 2019 Canadian Energy Person of the Year last night in Calgary.

Wednesday, October 9th, 2019, Ackerman was presented with her award at the Canadian Energy Person of the Year Award Gala at the Westin Calgary.

The Energy Council of Canada recognizes Mayor Ackerman as one of Canada’s top energy advocates, by sharing she is admired for her leadership of a resource-driven municipality, striking a balance between energy development, community representation, and First Nations partnerships.

As a 30-year resident of Fort St. John, B.C. and the community’s first female mayor, Mayor Ackerman understands the challenges and opportunities that energy resource municipalities manage by advocating for economic and community development, technological innovation, and Canadian competitiveness.

The Energy Council of Canada goes on to share Mayor Ackerman’s willingness to share lessons learned and to engage in dialogue regarding the relationship between local communities and Canada’s energy sector marks her as a leader not only in her own community but across Canada.

The Canadian Energy Person of the Year Award was established in 2001 by the Energy Council of Canada to recognize and pay tribute to a Canadian energy leader who has made a significant impact at the national and international levels within the energy sector.

With Ackerman in the photo are two fellow mayors from BC's northeast: Keith Bertrand of Tumbler Ridge (left) and Rob Fraser of the District of Taylor.

Top medical groups call for strong climate change action in letter

Canadian Press -
Canada's medical professionals are calling for strong action on climate change from political parties in the federal election. A letter signed by 22 medical organizations, including the Canadian...

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Peterborough-Kawartha

Conservatives pledge extra EI leave, expanded tax credit for adoptive parents

