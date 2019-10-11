9.6 C
Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall over looks Site C from the lookout. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Minister Mungall visits Fort St John to tour Site C Project and discuss energy in the Northeast

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – British Columbia’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall, was in Fort St. John on Friday to get her first on-the-ground tour of the Site C Project and to discuss energy within Northeast B.C.

When it comes to the construction progress of Site C, Mungall says it is going well and nearly $7 billion has already been committed to the Project.

Mungall also says it is a very busy and active site with close to 5,000 people currently employed on the project.

“Progress is good. We are presently on schedule and presently about $7 billion has been committed of the total project budget. We have almost 5,000 workers on site which is a record high for the project. It’ll be ramping down over winter, but it’s a very busy, very active site.”

Also discussed was the Government’s support for the oil and gas industry in the Northeast, with Mungall saying that the Province will continue to grow and support the industry through projects, such as LNG Canada.

“You’re going to see a lot more activity around LNG Canada, the largest private-investment dealing in Canadian history, something our Government was able to do, and we were also able to fit it into our CleanBC plan which is a world-leading climate action plan. So, you’re going to see oil and gas activity provide those jobs to people in the region, and coming from the Kootenays, I’ll tell you there is a lot of people from the Kootenays that come here and work as well and those jobs are going to be provided to British Columbians as a result of that major investment in the Province.”

Mungall will be sticking around Fort St. John on Saturday, October 12, for Tourmaline’s $1.7 billion investment announcement.

Election News

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleWhere the party leaders are Saturday

Local Events

