Ministry of Forests reminds residents to obtain permit before cutting firewood on Crown Land

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – With many parts of British Columbia experiencing colder weather and more people lighting their fireplaces and wood stoves, the Ministry of Forests is reminding residents that anyone who cuts, collects or uses firewood must ensure that it is harvested legally.

According to the Government, residents looking to cut for firewood must obtain a Free Use Permit for Firewood which is a free permit that allows people to collect and transport firewood from eligible Crown land for their personal use.

The Government says cutting down trees on Crown land without an appropriate permit is illegal and could result in a violation ticket or fine.

Not only is it illegal to cut without a permit, but it can also create safety hazards for other forest users and have negative effects on the ecosystem.

Permits can be obtained by visiting the Province’s website.