5.8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Minor 'fender bender' at root of 1999 B.C. court file naming Justin...
Election

Minor ‘fender bender’ at root of 1999 B.C. court file naming Justin Trudeau

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Justin Trudeau was involved in a minor vehicle collision that ended up in British Columbia civil court through the insurance process, according to records still listed in the provincial justice database.

Liberal campaign spokeswoman Zita Astravas says it was a “fender bender” that happened in 1999 and that it was dealt with through B.C.’s public auto-insurance regime.

Screenshots of the records began circulating on social media earlier this week, with people speculating about why Trudeau was named as the defendant in a civil case before the B.C. Supreme Court.

The Canadian Press verified the existence of the record in the database, but the actual documents are no longer available because the courts only retain them for a dozen years. The Canadian Press was unable to locate the person named on the file as the plaintiff.

B.C. has a public auto insurance program, and someone who is not satisfied with the result of their claim can dispute it through the courts, which in a small number of cases includes a trial.

That process can happen without the plaintiff or defendant being directly involved.

Lindsay Olsen, a spokeswoman with the B.C. public auto insurance system, says that if one driver makes a claim against another’s policy after a collision, the insurer takes up the case.

“We represent our customer in court,” she said.

The information in the provincial justice database says the file was opened June 15, 1999, which was nearly a decade before Trudeau was first elected as a Liberal MP in Montreal.

The latest activity seems to have been a hearing scheduled in May 2004. The records suggest no trial ensued.

The website for ICBC, the provincial insurer, notes court cases could take several years to resolve.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleScheer takes fight to Bernier, Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast

RECENT STORIES

Election

Housing top B.C. issue but experts question whether platforms strong enough

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — When Jagmeet Singh announced a bevy of promises to improve housing affordability, he stood in front of...
Read more
Election

Liberals vow to implement disability lens for all government policies if re-elected

Canadian Press -
The federal Liberals say they will evaluate all existing and future government policies for their impact on disabled residents if voted...
Read more
Election

Facts about the federal riding of Vancouver Kingsway

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — Vancouver Kingsway Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau indicated just how valuable he sees this battleground riding when he made...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Facts about the federal riding of Burnaby South

Canadian Press -
BURNABY, B.C. — Burnaby South NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh secured Burnaby South in a byelection earlier this year. The federal election will mark a test...

Facts about the federal riding of Victoria

Facts about the federal riding of Vancouver Kingsway

Scheer takes fight to Bernier, Greens and NDP go head to...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.