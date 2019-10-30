5.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News MLA Bernier expresses disappointment towards NDP regarding Caribou Recovery Agreements
NewsRegional

MLA Bernier expresses disappointment towards NDP regarding Caribou Recovery Agreements

Avatar Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Following the Peace River Regional District’s statement of “extreme disappointment”, Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier is also expressing his disappointment towards the NDP Government regarding Caribou Recovery Agreements.

Bernier is calling the caribou public consultation process a “sham” and says he is completely disappointed in the NDP Government’s smoke and mirrors approach to Caribou Recovery after Premier John Horgan promised a whole new process that was supposed to include everyone, especially local government.

Bernier says Horgan is ignoring the recommendations of his advisor and is turning his back on 35,000 people who signed a petition in the Spring calling for greater public participation.

“Horgan is ignoring the recommendations of his hand-picked advisor and he is turning his back on 35,000 people who signed a petition last spring, assembled by the Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery, calling for greater public participation.”

The Regional District claims to have been ignored by the Province since the last meeting in August.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleOntario argues carbon tax stickers on gas pumps help free expression
Next articleFort St John Elks Speed Skating Club to host Short Track Meet this Saturday

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Ontario argues carbon tax stickers on gas pumps help free expression

Canadian Press -
TORONTO — Ontario's government says its law mandating that gas stations display anti-carbon tax stickers helps the cause of...
Read more
Energy News

Crew Energy pays $10,000 penalty following December 2016 incident

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has released its Natural Resource Compliance and Enforcement Quarterly...
Read more
Energy News

Keystone pipeline shut down for investigation of potential N.D. oil leak

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. says it has shut down the Keystone pipeline while it investigates a potential oil spill in North...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Keystone pipeline shut down for investigation of potential N.D. oil leak

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. says it has shut down the Keystone pipeline while it investigates a potential oil spill in North Dakota. In a brief statement on...

Public Hearing for Zoning Bylaw change

Council passes 29 Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaws

Registration open for 59th Annual Oilmen’s Bonspiel

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.