MLA Bernier expresses disappointment towards NDP regarding Caribou Recovery Agreements

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Following the Peace River Regional District’s statement of “extreme disappointment”, Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier is also expressing his disappointment towards the NDP Government regarding Caribou Recovery Agreements.

Bernier is calling the caribou public consultation process a “sham” and says he is completely disappointed in the NDP Government’s smoke and mirrors approach to Caribou Recovery after Premier John Horgan promised a whole new process that was supposed to include everyone, especially local government.

Bernier says Horgan is ignoring the recommendations of his advisor and is turning his back on 35,000 people who signed a petition in the Spring calling for greater public participation.

The Regional District claims to have been ignored by the Province since the last meeting in August.