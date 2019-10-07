0.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 7, 2019
News

Monday morning power outages

Avatar Tracy Teves

UPDATE as of 7:50 a.m. – Here is a list of schools affected by the power outages: https://www.energeticcity.ca/2019/10/power-outage-four-schools-affected-by-power-outage/

UPDATE: 7:34 am; BC Hydro has reported 19 power outages

According to SD60 they are monitoring the situation and will have status on individual schools soon.  To keep current follow http://www.twitter.com/sd60

UPDATE: 7:13 am; BC Hydro has reported 18 power outages and Dawson Creek has been added to the list.

We are still waiting to hear from SD #60 regarding schools

We have been emailed power lines are down at Broken power line at 98st and 103 avenue

UPDATE: 6:50 am; BC Hydro reports 13 power outages with 8471 customers affected.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Early morning power outages are being reported around Fort St. John, Rose Prairie, Prespatou Cecil Lake, Charlie Lake and Upper Halfway as of 6:20 am.

BC Hydro’s website states there are 11 outages affecting 7883 customers as of 6:33 am.

One incident reports there is a tree down across the lines at the 6200 blocks of 270 Road.

We will continue to update this story if you have any information or pictures you can email them to news@moosefm.ca

We have not heard if there are school closures.

To follow BC Hydro for current updates; CLICK HERE

 

Election News

