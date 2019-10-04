8.6 C
Election Moose Talks - Bob Zimmer and Mavis Erickson
Election

Moose Talks – Bob Zimmer and Mavis Erickson

Adam Reaburn

This week on Moose Talks, host Dub Craig spoke with two of the candidates running in Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies.  His first guest is incumbent Conservative candidate Bob Zimmer.  Dub also spoke with Mavis Erickson the candidate for the Liberal Party of Canada.

Watch the full show here:

Moose Talks airs every Friday on Moose FM at 10 a.m. or online on the Facebook pages of Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca. On next week’s show, we will feature more of the candidates running in the Prince George-Peace River-Riding.  Over the next few weeks, each candidate will be given the opportunity to participate in the show.  The other candidates running in this riding include:

  • Incumbent Bob Zimmer from the Conservative Party
  • Ron Vaillant representing the Peoples Party of Canada
  • Mavis Erickson of the Liberal Party
  • Catharine Kendall of the Green Party
  • Marcia Luccock representing the NDP Party

Remember election day is October 21.  The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce and all local media will host an all-candidates forum at the Lido Theatre on Thursday, October 10.  The forum will start at 7 p.m.

Election News

Adam Reaburn
