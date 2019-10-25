Moose Talks – Paul Van Nostrand

This week on Moose Talks, host Dub Craig speaks with Paul Van Nostrand, President Fort St. John Flyers Hockey Club. They talk about the Flyers’ decision to take a leave of absence from the North Peace Hockey League for this season, as well, what that is going to mean for the club and the league going forward.

Watch the full show here:

Moose Talks airs every Friday on Moose FM at 10 a.m. or online on the Facebook pages of Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca.

Moose Talks is Produced by Tracy Teeves and Serena Deschner