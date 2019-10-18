Moose Talks – Trevor Bolin and Karen Mason-Bennett

This week on Moose Talks, host Dub Craig spoke with FSJ City Councillor, Trevor Bolin, about the Council’s recent endorsement for the 100th street corridor. Trevor also talked about what that means going forward! As well, Karen Mason-Bennett, the Executive Director of NEAT was in-studio to talk about the Pumpkin Plunge! Karen stated this is the final Yard Waste Drop-off happening Nov 2nd.

Watch the full show here:

Moose Talks airs every Friday on Moose FM at 10 a.m. or online on the Facebook pages of Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca.