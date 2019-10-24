7.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Movies in the Gym at Taylor Elementary School
News

Movies in the Gym at Taylor Elementary School

Avatar Tracy Teves

TAYLOR, B.C. – The first Movies in the Gym is being held at the Taylor Elementary School being hosted by the Peewee Taylor Tornados Hockey and Distribution NOW.

Friday, November 1st, 2019, there will be two movies shown, Monsters Inc for the younger kids and Candyman for the older group.

The cost of admission at the door is $5.00. $20 for families of four plus and children 5 and under are free.

Times as follows;

  • 5:00 PM – Doors open
  • 5:30 PM – Monsters Inc
  • 7:30 PM – Candyman

There will be a BBQ concession available;

  • $5 for hot dog, chips, pop
  • $7 for Smokie, chips, pop
  • $3 for a hot dog
  • $5 for smokie
  • $1.50 for chips
  • $1.50 for pop or water
  • $2.00 for popcorn

For a link to the FB event page; CLICK HERE

For more information contact Brianne Cairns (250) 261-3920 or email peewee_director@taylorminor hockey.com

Monsters Inc

Monsters, Inc. is a CGI animated film series and Disney media franchise that began with the 2001 film, of the same name, produced by Pixar and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures. The original film was followed by a prequel film, Monsters University, released in 2013.

Candyman 1992

Skeptical graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) befriends Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Williams) while researching superstitions in a housing project on Chicago’s Near North Side. From Anne-Marie, Helen learns about the Candyman (Tony Todd), a knife-wielding figure of urban legend that some of her neighbours believe to be responsible for a recent murder. After a mysterious man matching the Candyman’s description begins stalking her, Helen comes to fear that the legend may be all too real.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleBC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C
Next articleWorkBC ‘Find Your Fit’ taking place Thursday at NPSS

RECENT STORIES

News

Volunteers needed for Poppy Box Distribution

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Organizers for the Poppy Campaign on behalf of the Legion and fundraising efforts for...
Read more
News

WorkBC ‘Find Your Fit’ taking place Thursday at NPSS

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students are being given the opportunity to explore career paths at the ‘Find Your...
Read more
News

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John Fire Department currently attending fire in Taylor

Tracy Teves -
TAYLOR, B.C. - There is currently a fire in Taylor and the Fort St. John Fire Department has been called for Mutual Aid and...

UPDATE – Highway 97S closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Precision Drilling reports $3.5M Q3 loss, revenue down from year ago

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.