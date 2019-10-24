Movies in the Gym at Taylor Elementary School

TAYLOR, B.C. – The first Movies in the Gym is being held at the Taylor Elementary School being hosted by the Peewee Taylor Tornados Hockey and Distribution NOW.

Friday, November 1st, 2019, there will be two movies shown, Monsters Inc for the younger kids and Candyman for the older group.

The cost of admission at the door is $5.00. $20 for families of four plus and children 5 and under are free.

Times as follows;

5:00 PM – Doors open

5:30 PM – Monsters Inc

7:30 PM – Candyman

There will be a BBQ concession available;

$5 for hot dog, chips, pop

$7 for Smokie, chips, pop

$3 for a hot dog

$5 for smokie

$1.50 for chips

$1.50 for pop or water

$2.00 for popcorn

For a link to the FB event page; CLICK HERE

For more information contact Brianne Cairns (250) 261-3920 or email peewee_director@taylorminor hockey.com

Monsters Inc

Monsters, Inc. is a CGI animated film series and Disney media franchise that began with the 2001 film, of the same name, produced by Pixar and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures. The original film was followed by a prequel film, Monsters University, released in 2013.

Candyman 1992

Skeptical graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) befriends Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Williams) while researching superstitions in a housing project on Chicago’s Near North Side. From Anne-Marie, Helen learns about the Candyman (Tony Todd), a knife-wielding figure of urban legend that some of her neighbours believe to be responsible for a recent murder. After a mysterious man matching the Candyman’s description begins stalking her, Helen comes to fear that the legend may be all too real.